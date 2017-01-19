Priyanka Chopra Wins 2nd People’s Choice Awards for ‘Quantico’

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has won the “Favourite Dramatic TV Actress” at the People’s Choice Award 2017 for her role in the American drama TV series “Quantico”.

This is the second People’s Choice Award for Priyanka. She bagged her first award in 2016 in the “Favourite Actress in a New TV series” category for her role in “Quantico”.

Priyanka, who was seen donning a ravishing peach tube dress with minimal make-up for the gala, beat popular actresses like Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson and Viola Davis for the award. Hollywood star Dwayne Bravo, who will be seen sharing screen space with Priyanka in the upcoming film “Baywatch”, was seen cheering for her at the event.

The 34-year-old Bollywood actress, who seen playing the role of an FBI agent named Alex Parrish in “Quantico”, thanked everyone, while accepting the trophy and said that it has been an “incredible journey” for her.

“Every single woman, that was nominated with me today…All of these incredible actresses were the reason that I joined television. They were the reason that I wanted to be the actor that I am here today, receiving this award and being in the same category as them is just so overwhelming,” Priyanka said.

The actress also thanked the entire cast and crew of “Quantico”, her first Hollywood project. “I am really psyched. Can I do a little wiggle? I am sorry it’s the concussion talking…this (award) means the world to me,” she added.

-IANS