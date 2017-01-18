Wed, 18 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Providing Ticket to Dump Congressmen will Do No Good to BJP: Deben

Providing Ticket to Dump Congressmen will Do No Good to BJP: Deben
January 18
11:46 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

M Deben, vice president of BJP Manipur Pradesh Central Committee has expressed dissatisfaction regarding the enrolment of new member which were thrown out from the congress to contest the upcoming Manipur Legislative assembly election.

“Such attitude to provide ticket to dump congress man will only ruin the real BJP workers of the state,” stated Deben. He added keeping hope to the candidates from Congress party and attempt to provide party ticket to Jotin Waikhom in Thangmeiband Assembly constituency, who is not even a member of the BJP is synonymous with saying that the BJP can never form government in the next legislative assembly without the candidates from the congress.

“Many congress workers had threatened to fast-unto-death if Jotin waikhom has not been given congress ticket,” he noted, adding, “The kind of protest is to assure Congress ticket to contest the upcoming assembly election for Jotin Waikhom and not for joining the BJP.”

He further asked if those workers supporting Jotin Waikhom would follow Jotin Waikhom and join BJP, adding that candidates who use to change political parties can never be the choice in Thangmeiband assembly constituency. “Such dirty politics will sabotage the clean image of Narendra Modi,” added Deben.

Tags
M DebenManipur Legislative Assembly
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.