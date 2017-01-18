Providing Ticket to Dump Congressmen will Do No Good to BJP: Deben

M Deben, vice president of BJP Manipur Pradesh Central Committee has expressed dissatisfaction regarding the enrolment of new member which were thrown out from the congress to contest the upcoming Manipur Legislative assembly election.

“Such attitude to provide ticket to dump congress man will only ruin the real BJP workers of the state,” stated Deben. He added keeping hope to the candidates from Congress party and attempt to provide party ticket to Jotin Waikhom in Thangmeiband Assembly constituency, who is not even a member of the BJP is synonymous with saying that the BJP can never form government in the next legislative assembly without the candidates from the congress.

“Many congress workers had threatened to fast-unto-death if Jotin waikhom has not been given congress ticket,” he noted, adding, “The kind of protest is to assure Congress ticket to contest the upcoming assembly election for Jotin Waikhom and not for joining the BJP.”

He further asked if those workers supporting Jotin Waikhom would follow Jotin Waikhom and join BJP, adding that candidates who use to change political parties can never be the choice in Thangmeiband assembly constituency. “Such dirty politics will sabotage the clean image of Narendra Modi,” added Deben.