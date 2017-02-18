PV Sindhu Becomes 2nd Indian to Enter Top 5 of World Rankings

Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu continued to reach new heights as she became the second Indian woman to break into the top 5 in the latest BWF World Rankings.

Sindhu, who clinched the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold title last month, achieved a career-best ranking of World No. 5 and is currently the best-placed Indian in the chart. The 21-year-old from Hyderabad has 69399 points in her kitty, while London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal is the only other Indian woman in the top 10 at ninth position.

Sindhu had the best year of her career last season when she clinched the silver medal at the Rio Olympics. She also grabbed her maiden Super Series title by winning the China Open and then reached the finals at Hong Kong Super Series to qualify for the prestigious BWF World Super Series Final in Dubai.

In men’s singles, Ajay Jayaram is the best-placed Indian at World No. 18, while K Srikanth and H S Prannoy are at the 21st and 23rd spots respectively. Men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy is ranked at the 24th place, while the duo of N Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra is at the 14th spot.

Sindhu, on her part, expressed her delight on breaking into top five in women’s singles badminton rankings. “I am very happy to reach world number 5. When I started the season last year I was expecting that I will improve my rankings. Now I am working hard to reach world number 3 by the end of this year,” Sindhu said.

