R Ashwin Becomes Fastest Bowler to Scalp 250 Test Wickets

India’s premiere off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday became the fastest bowler to take 250 Test wickets.

Ashwin who needed two wickets before the start of the ongoing one-off Test against Bangladesh, achieved the milestone in 45 Test matches, surpassing Australian legend Dennis Lillee, who had reached the 250-wicket mark in 48 matches.

Ashwin scalped all-rounder Shakib al Hasan (82) on third day and then sent back skipper Mushfiqur Rahim (127) in the first session on the penultimate day to achieve the landmark.

Earlier, India took a lead of 299 runs after Bangladesh were bowled out for 388 in the first innings at lunch on the penultimate day. For the visitors, skipper Rahim (127), all-rounder Hasan (82) and Mehedi Hasan Miraz (51) were the major contributors for the cause.

