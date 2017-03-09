Thu, 09 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Radhacharan Debbarma Stresses on Self Employment

Radhacharan Debbarma Stresses on Self Employment
March 09
13:31 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The TTAADC administration has been focusing on knowledge based education and skill development for overall development of indigenous people, this was informed by chief executive member (CEM) Radhacharan Debbarma.

While speaking at a programme at Birchandra Manu Zonal Office, the CEM said, “The focus was given on self employment since employment problem has appeared a major cause of concern.”

He added that training in 40 trades is being officered to unemployed youths by TTAADC administration. “Unemployed youths must take the opportunity of these training programme and loan under Siklaham project.”

“If the project- Siklaham is clicked, then TTAADC will take a big leap to show an alternative path of employment”, he asserted adding that the tribal council is on the move to carry on development activities against all odds.

Sharply reacting on the suspension of ST sub-plan, Debbarma quipped the move of the Central government will have a negative impact on the tribal council’s development initiative.

Tags
Radhacharan Debbarma
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.