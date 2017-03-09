Radhacharan Debbarma Stresses on Self Employment

The TTAADC administration has been focusing on knowledge based education and skill development for overall development of indigenous people, this was informed by chief executive member (CEM) Radhacharan Debbarma.

While speaking at a programme at Birchandra Manu Zonal Office, the CEM said, “The focus was given on self employment since employment problem has appeared a major cause of concern.”

He added that training in 40 trades is being officered to unemployed youths by TTAADC administration. “Unemployed youths must take the opportunity of these training programme and loan under Siklaham project.”

“If the project- Siklaham is clicked, then TTAADC will take a big leap to show an alternative path of employment”, he asserted adding that the tribal council is on the move to carry on development activities against all odds.

Sharply reacting on the suspension of ST sub-plan, Debbarma quipped the move of the Central government will have a negative impact on the tribal council’s development initiative.