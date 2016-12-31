Rahul, Chidambaram Target Modi over Cash Withdrawal Limit After 50-day Deadline

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and former Union minister P Chidambaram targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, questioning the weekly cash withdrawal limit after a 50-day deadline for deposit of demonetised banknotes ended on December 30.

Modi is likely to address the nation on Saturday evening, and according to reports, is expected to spell out the post-demonetisation roadmap.

This will be his second address to the nation since his announcement to scrap Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.

“Destroyed in the last 50 days: trust in the Prime Minister’s word. Weekly cash withdrawal limits must go,” Gandhi tweeted on Saturday.

In another tweet, he posted a picture demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi compensate for the loss suffered due to demonetisation.

Gandhi demanded that the Centre give a compensation of Rs 25,000 to below poverty line families.

He also said that income tax and sales tax rebate of 50% should be given to small shopkeepers and businessmen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scrapping of high-denomination currency notes on November 8, and subsequently sought 50 days to put things in order.

In a tweet, Chidambaram asked: “PM (Prime Minister) asked for forbearance until December 30. That is over. Why are restrictions on withdrawing money continuing?”

“Will all ATMs be functional and have sufficient cash from Jan 2? If not, why not?”

“Will there be no demand hereafter for black money capitation fee for admission to medical and engineering colleges,” he asked.

“Will no bribes be given or taken after Jan 2?”

While announcing the landmark decision, he had asked the people to give 50 days for demonetisation and getting accustomed to a cashless economy.

In a television address to the nation on November 8, Prime Minister Modi said, “The magnitude of cash in circulation is directly linked to the level of corruption. Inflation becomes worse through the deployment of cash earned in corrupt ways.”

He said to break the grip of corruption and black money, the government has decided that from midnight Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.

