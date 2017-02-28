Rahul Gandhi Takes on Modi on Manipur Issues

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his government’s achievements and asking him why he had not consulted key stakeholders, like the Manipur government, about the accord with the NSCM-IM.

Addressing a public meeting at Hapta Kangjeibung in the heart of Imphal ahead of the March 4 and 8 assembly elections, he said: “The BJP government is concealing vital information. It has also backed out of various commitments. “Modi had promised to provide employment to 2 crore youth, repair the NH 37 in Manipur within the first 100 days of the NDA government… but nothing has been done about these promises.”

Gandhi said Congress President Sonia Gandhi received a surprise phone call from Modi informing that the framework agreement with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah had been signed. On inquiry, it was found that Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh as well as other Central Ministers were kept in the dark about this accord.

“When Modi comes to Manipur next time, people should ask him why he is keeping the people in the dark in this manner,” said Gandhi. The Congress Vice President also said that two business houses had given a huge amount to Modi and this is in the know of the Income tax department.

“All these days Modi has been harping on corruption of Okram Ibobi. Modi should make inquiry into these allegations against himself,” he added. Both Gandhi and Ibobi said that no force in the world can break up Manipur.

“The territory of Manipur is safe in the hands of the Congress,” Gandhi said. Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam told IANS that over 400,000 persons had assembled for the meeting and “by Manipur’s standard, it is a huge gathering”. “It shows that the Congress shall come back with a thumping majority,” he added.

-IANS