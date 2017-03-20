Mon, 20 Mar 2017

Rajnath Congratulates Manipur CM for Winning Trust Vote

March 20
17:10 2017
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday congratulated Manipur’s new Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for winning the trust vote in the assembly and hoped the state will “prosper under his leadership”.

“Congratulations to Manipur CM N. Biren Singh on winning the trust vote in the assembly. I am sure Manipur will prosper under his leadership,” the Minister tweeted.

Biren Singh, heading the state’s first Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, on Monday comfortably won the floor test in the assembly. In the 60-member house, the BJP won 21 seats and the Congress 28.

But the BJP joined hands with the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and National People’s Party (NPP), which have four legislators each, as well as an Independent and a member each from the Lok Janshakti Party and Trinamool Congress.

-IANS

