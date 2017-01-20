Fri, 20 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Raju Asks Arunachal Government to Explore Possibilities for Cargo

Raju Asks Arunachal Government to Explore Possibilities for Cargo
January 20
16:09 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Friday instructed Arunachal Pradesh government to explore possibilities of bringing in more cargo flights as the state has immense potential in horticulture crops, floriculture and medicinal plants.

Addressing the Digi Dhan Mela at Indira Gandhi Park, the Union minister also expressed optimism that the state government would settle the issue of finding sites for the Green Field Airport in the state capital.

“We have gone around a ding-dong battle for selection of the site for the proposed green field airport in the state capital,” Raju stated.

He added a central team recently surveyed both the proposed airport sites at Karsingsa and Hollongi and his ministry is waiting for the report.

“The detailed report and its submissions would be then forwarded to the state government for a final call and hoped that work on the airport would begin soon,” he asserted, adding, “Please exploit the forward looking policies of the state as well as central government for your own benefits.”

Tags
Ashok Gajapathi Raju
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.