Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur, Haji Abdul Salam Passes Away

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Haji Abdul Salam passed away in Imphal last night following a brief illness, family members said. He was 69.

Haji Abdul Salam is the first Manipuri Muslim to be a member of RS from Manipur. He has been repressenting the state in the upper house since 2014, a Congress official said.

Born at Heibong Makhong in Thoubal district, Haji Abdul Salam is survived by his wife, son and 5 daughters. He was elected to the 3rd, 6th and 8th Manipur Legislative Assembly from Wabagai assembly constituency.

-PTI