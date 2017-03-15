Rajya Sabha Repeatedly Disrupted over Goa, Manipur

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned for the day around 3 p.m. after repeated disruptions and short adjournments earlier in the day. As soon as the house re-assembled, the Congress members came near the Chairman’s podium and started shouting slogans, protesting political developments in Goa and Manipur. Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien then adjourned the house for the day.

Earlier in the day, the upper house saw multiple adjournments and chaos over the Congress’ allegations that “BJP murdered the democracy by not honouring the people’s mandate in Goa and Manipur assembly elections”. The house was first adjourned soon after it met at 11 a.m. as Congress member Anand Sharma raised the issue of Goa and Manipur developments, and said the BJP was “violating mandate of the people” in the two states.

“Congress has emerged as the single-largest party in these two states and in case of no clear majority, such party is invited to form the government,” he said. Sharma alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was “stealing MLAs”.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abas Naqvi tried to intervene but Congress members gathered in the well of the house and began shouting slogans against the BJP. Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien, who kept on requesting the agitating members to return to their seats, then adjourned the house till 11.30 a.m.

Similar scenes were again witnessed during the Question Hour at 12 noon. This time, Leader of Opposition in the House Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the matter, and said “it was a murder of democracy” and the issue should be discussed in the house.

“It’s a question of India’s democracy,” he added. Chairman Mohammad Hamid Ansari requested him to take up the issue after lunch and “let the Question Hour proceed”. Nobody paid any heed to his pleas and the Chairman adjourned the house for 15 minutes — till 12.19 p.m.

After two adjournments, the upper house was again plunged into chaos as Congress members gathered in front of the Chair, shouting slogans against the government. The house was again adjourned till 2.00 p.m. After it met post-lunch, the house again witnessed similar scenes with Azad saying that in Goa the mandate was totally against the BJP.

He said the central government was trying to destabilise the Congress governments for the past one year. “Why BJP is so eager to form governments in states where it has no majority, no mandate,” he asked, adding that the party was not doing anything to form governments in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand where it has got majority after the recent elections.

Responding to it, Leader of House Arun Jaitley said that there was no such precedent or a decision that single largest party has to be invited to form the government first. “Governor can also invite a coalition that has majority,” he said.

On this, Congress members again gathered in the well of the house and started shouting slogans against the BJP. The house was then adjourned till 3 p.m.

-IANS