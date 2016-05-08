Rape Accused Assam Congress Poll Candidate Still at Large

It is over 20 days now since a 23-year-old woman a case of sexual exploitation against a prominent ruling Congress leader and one of the poll candidates of the party in just-held Assam Assembly election, Pranjit Choudhury. But the Congress leader is still at large.

After a case had been registered in a city police station against him, the Congress went out of reach for police along with his personal security officers (PSOs) provided by Assam Police.

Though the city police commissioner Mukesh Agarwal and the DGP Mukesh Sahay have claimed that the police have been on the job to arrest the accused Congress leader and searches conducted at all his residences in Guwahati city and at Kamalpur have failed to deliver goods till date.

On the other hand, the woman, who has filed case against the Congress leader, has claimed before the media that Choudhury is very much around in Kamalpur in disguise and police could arrest him with some efforts. She feared danger to her life and claimed that some of his neighbours in Kamalpur had started advising her to withdraw the case though the accused Congress leader personally had not called her to do so.

Meanwhile, Gauhati High Court earlier rejected the anticipatory bail petition moved on behalf of the absconding Congress leader and asked the police to bring him to the justice that precisely has not happened till date. The chief minister Tarun Gogoi and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Anjan Dutta recently stated that Choudhury would face disciplinary action if he was proved guilty.

However, mother of the Congress leader claimed that it was nothing but a conspiracy to destroy the political career of her son who, she said, was innocent .The young woman alleged that Choudhury (39) who is already married with two children, promised to marry her after the assembly polls were over in Assam and had been exploiting her sexually.

