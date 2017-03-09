RBI to Issue New Rs 10 Notes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it will shortly issue new Rs 10 denomination currency notes, while clarifying that the old Rs 10 notes will also remain valid.

“The Reserve Bank of India will shortly issue Rs 10 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005 with inset letter ‘L’ in both the number panels, bearing the signature of Urjit R. Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, and the year of printing ’2017′ printed on the reverse of the banknote,” a release issued by the apex bank said.

“All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by the bank (RBI) in the past will continue to be legal tender,” it clarified.

-IANS