Thu, 09 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

RBI to Issue New Rs 10 Notes

RBI to Issue New Rs 10 Notes
March 09
14:33 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it will shortly issue new Rs 10 denomination currency notes, while clarifying that the old Rs 10 notes will also remain valid.

“The Reserve Bank of India will shortly issue Rs 10 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005 with inset letter ‘L’ in both the number panels, bearing the signature of Urjit R. Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, and the year of printing ’2017′ printed on the reverse of the banknote,” a release issued by the apex bank said.

“All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by the bank (RBI) in the past will continue to be legal tender,” it clarified.

-IANS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.