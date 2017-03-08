Repoll at 34 Booths in Manipur Tomorrow

Manipur office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has directed repolls in 34 polling stations spread across 8 assembly constituencies of the state which went to polls in the first phase on March 4.

The notification issued by CEO office informed that the repoll will be held on March 9 from 7 am till 3 pm.

The repoll to be conducted included five polling stations in Andro assembly constituency, one in Uripok assembly xonstituency, 12 polling stations in Saikul assembly constituency, three polling stations in Saitu assembly constituency, six polling stations in Thanlon assembly constituency, five polling stations in Henglep assembly Constituency, one in Saikot assembly constituency and one in Singhat assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, like first phase there is an impressive turn out in the second phase also. In the first four hours of polling, a turnout of 45 percent was recorded till 11 am.

Notably, a total of 98 contestants will vie for the 22 seats spread across the valley districts of Thoubal and the hill districts of Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong and Senapati.