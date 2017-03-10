Repolling Begins in 28 Booths of Manipur

Amidst high security, repolling in 28 polling stations across four districts of Manipur began on Friday.

According to election commission official, voters were seen standing in queues before the polling stations to exercise their franchise which has been peaceful so far.

Polling in Ukul, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi and Senapati districts was held during the second phase of the assembly elections on March 8.

The repoll was ordered following electoral malpractices in these polling stations.

Meanwhile, the repoll which held on Thursday in 34 polling stations in three districts in Manipur, where the first phase polling were held on March 4, recorded an 89 per cent voting.

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Kumar Dewangan said, “89 per cent polling was recorded at the end of the repoll in 34 polling stations.” He further added that the voting pattern of Thursday was 10 per cent for every hour.