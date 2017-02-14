Rhino Carcass Found in Kaziranga

The carcass of an adult rhino with its horn removed by poachers was recovered from Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in Assam on Tuesday.

The carcass was highly decomposed, Divisional Forest Officer Ruhini Saikia said adding a poacher identified as Suleiman Ali was apprehended in this connection.

This is the second rhino death in the the World Heritage Site Park this year. The body another rhino, which died due to natural causes, was found on January 9 and its horn was intact. Last year 15 rhinos were killed by poachers in KNP.

-PTI