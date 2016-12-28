Riders Spread Festive Cheer

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

A group of young kind hearted bikers – The Distinguished Gentlemen Riders brought delight to the streets of Tura on December 24 by helping the needy with blankets, who stood by the different churches of the town.

Sixteen riders moved around Tura where people were set for the Christmas spirit. These riders took onus upon themselves to spread cheer amongst the people, who were in need of winter warmth. They greeted the people with the Christmas wishes and gifted them with blanket, which would provide comfort.

The distinguished gentlemen riders are group of Royal Enfield Bullet riders of young professionals and government servants, who believes that riding with a cause is their motto. They decided to take up the initiative as a good-will gesture to reach out to the needy.

“We raised the money from all the members to help the needy with blankets”, said Salchugra Momin, president of the riders association. The association distributed 29 blankets, adding, “We distributed the blankets for the needy near circuit house, Tura Baptist church and Hawakhana.”

He also said that the association would take up causes to conserve the environment and other welfare activities.