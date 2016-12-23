Rijiju Asks Manipur Government Bring Back Normalcy

Union Minister of State, Home Kiren Rijiju has asked the Manipur government to bring back normalcy in the state by removing the economic blockade imposed by a Naga group on its highway as he embarks on a day-long visit to Manipur.

“There is a constitutional duty of the state government to bring back normalcy and they should ensure that there is no blockade along the highway,” Rijiju told media.

Rijiju added the ground situation in Manipur continues to be worrisome and the Central government wants that law and order prevail in the state. “I will talk to the state government and will try to find out a solution.”

“The prices of essential commodities have gone up due to the economic blockade and people have been suffering a lot,” Rijiju stated, adding, “So we want the problem to resolves as early as possible.”

The landlocked state has been experiencing severe hardship in supply of essential items since November 1 after United Naga Council (UNC) imposed an indefinite economic blockade on the two national highways that serve as lifeline for the state.