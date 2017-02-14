Tue, 14 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Rijiju Praises Assam Rifles Personnel

Rijiju Praises Assam Rifles Personnel
February 14
22:16 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday lauded the Assam Rifles personnel who nabbed eight ‘Arakan Liberation Army’ militants without any armed confrontation recently.

Rijiju, who is on a one-day visit to Mizoram while visiting the Headquarters of the 23 Sector of the AR here said the Assam Rifles are truly the friends of the hill people.

DIG of the Sector 23 AR Brig M S Mokha apprised the Minister about the activities of the Assam Rifles personnel who guarded the Mizoram-Myanmar. The Assam Rifles raised as Cachar Levy in 1835 is the oldest Central Para Military Force in India.

-PTI

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.