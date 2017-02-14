Rijiju Praises Assam Rifles Personnel

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday lauded the Assam Rifles personnel who nabbed eight ‘Arakan Liberation Army’ militants without any armed confrontation recently.

Rijiju, who is on a one-day visit to Mizoram while visiting the Headquarters of the 23 Sector of the AR here said the Assam Rifles are truly the friends of the hill people.

DIG of the Sector 23 AR Brig M S Mokha apprised the Minister about the activities of the Assam Rifles personnel who guarded the Mizoram-Myanmar. The Assam Rifles raised as Cachar Levy in 1835 is the oldest Central Para Military Force in India.

-PTI