Fri, 17 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Rijiju Urges Karnataka CM to Take Strong Action

Rijiju Urges Karnataka CM to Take Strong Action
March 17
17:06 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju has urged Karntaka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take strong action in Arunachal Pradesh student`s case where the lad from the state was allegedly assaulted by his landlord and later forced to lick his shoes for using excessive water.

While speaking to a media Rijiju told, “The Bengaluru police is taking steps to reach out the people from Northeast. Union Home ministry has been issuing advisories to the state governments for ensuring safety of the Northeastern people.”

Rijiju further added that he has requested the Karnataka Government for strong action in Arunachal student`s case. “The Home Ministry has been issuing advisories to the state governments for safety and stringent actions if there`s any attack on Northeast people.”

It is to be noted that, Higio Gungtey, 22, was allegedly assaulted by his landlord Hemanth Kumar on March 6 after an argument over the usage of water. According to reports, the other tenants in Kumar`s building complained of water shortage due to excessive use of water by the victim. Reportedly, the owner was drunk when the incident occurred.

Tags
kiren rijiju
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.