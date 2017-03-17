Rijiju Urges Karnataka CM to Take Strong Action

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju has urged Karntaka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take strong action in Arunachal Pradesh student`s case where the lad from the state was allegedly assaulted by his landlord and later forced to lick his shoes for using excessive water.

While speaking to a media Rijiju told, “The Bengaluru police is taking steps to reach out the people from Northeast. Union Home ministry has been issuing advisories to the state governments for ensuring safety of the Northeastern people.”

Rijiju further added that he has requested the Karnataka Government for strong action in Arunachal student`s case. “The Home Ministry has been issuing advisories to the state governments for safety and stringent actions if there`s any attack on Northeast people.”

It is to be noted that, Higio Gungtey, 22, was allegedly assaulted by his landlord Hemanth Kumar on March 6 after an argument over the usage of water. According to reports, the other tenants in Kumar`s building complained of water shortage due to excessive use of water by the victim. Reportedly, the owner was drunk when the incident occurred.