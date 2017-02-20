Rijiju Urges People to Remain United for a Developed Arunachal

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh not to play politics with religion. “If we try to divide the state on communal lines, the dreams for a developed Arunachal will remain elusive,” the Minister said while addressing the 31st Statehood Day celebration at Indira Gandhi Park in Itnagar.

“There are divisive forces trying to divide us on communal lines. We should keep a strict vigil on their conspiracy,” he said. He said the Centre was preparing plans and policies for Arunachal keeping in view the rough terrain and territory. Referring to the insurgency problems in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of the state, the Union Minister claimed that outside forces were trying to destabilise peace in the state and appealed all youths to return to the mainstream for a peaceful life.

Stating that no development was possible without peace, Rijiju said insurgent activities in any form would not be tolerated by the Centre. Urging the people to unite for overall development, Rijiju said Chief Minister Pema Khandu has prepared a road map to take the state to a new direction and the people should join hands with the government in its mission.

“If we indulge in agitation and try to topple the government, no development is possible. Being an ambassador of the state, I assure you that I will work for the state’s interest and will act as a voice of the people at the Centre,” he said adding, if the central schemes were not executed properly, no development was possible in the state.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged the Centre for a development package for the border areas of the state. “The state shares three international borders and the state government is focusing on development of the border areas to provide people with all basic amenities to lead a better life so that the tendency of migration can be checked,” he said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 31st Statehood Day.

Despite having huge natural resources, the state was lagging behind due to lack of policies to tap the resources, Khandu said urging the Centre to help the state in that direction with a development package for border areas. The Chief Minister also submitted a memorandum in this regard to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

“This year the state’s budget will be unique as the government has called for suggestions from community based organisations and former legislators to be incorporated in the budget. Moreover, several suggestions put forward by people on the social media have also been accepted by the government,” he said.

“I appeal the state government employees to reciprocate the government’s gesture of implementing the seventh central pay commission’s recommendations through proper work culture, and with full dedication and commitment,” he said. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning several schemes for the state in the last two years, Khandu assured of implementing all central projects with transparency.

“We are here for public service and my efforts will be to minimise corruption as per the directives of the Prime Minister,” he said.

-PTI