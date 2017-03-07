Robin Hibu Bids Adieu to Special Police Unit for NE Region

In a major reshuffle bid accomplished by newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Joint CP at the Special Police Unit for NE Region Robin Hibu is transferred to Operation Cell of Delhi Police. He will join the cell as Joint CP only.

He will be replaced by David Lalrinsanga. He is presently holding the post of Joint CP at the Vigilance department and is given the additional charge of SPUNER along with SPU for Woman and Children. Lalrinsanga is 95 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre. He hails from Mizoram.

Meanwhile, Hibu who is a 93 batch IPS officer of the same cadre has accomplished many milestone at the SPUNER. The police unit under his leadership has started many successful initiative towards security and safety of NE people living in Delhi. Along with Hibu 18 senior cops are rejigged.