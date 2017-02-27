Rose Valley Lawyer Seeks Anticipatory Bail for Goutam Kundu in Tripura

The counsel of Rose Valley group on Monday filed petition seeking anticipatory bail for its chairman Goutam Kundu before district and session judge of West Tripura while Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Tripura police prayed for extension of transit remand to bring him Agartala.

According to report, SIT is at final stage to file a chargesheet against Kundu soon. In course of investigation into the case, SIT have discovered altogether 42 insurance policies registered by Goutam Kundu in Tripura and all the properties of Rose Valley in Tripura have already been confiscated.

The SIT wanted to interrogate Kundu in custody to unearth the truth behind the insurance policies and other shady activities of Rose Valley. And for this SIT officials went last week to Odisha with a warrant against Kundu, director of Rose Valley group Shibmay Dutta and general manager Ashok Saha to bring them in Agartala for interrogation in connection with a case related to a forgery of Rs 98 lakh lodged in 2013.

The accused persons were handed over to SIT officials and yesterday they reached to Kolkata. Kundu and others were put in Presidency jail in Kolkata for the day. They were scheduled to bring Agartala today from Kolkata. The SIT officials were informed by Jail Superintendent last evening that Kundu fell sick and doctors prevented him to fly. Accordingly, this was informed to court in the morning by SIT and urged for deferring his production in the court.

The sudden move of SIT to bring Kundu and his team to Tripura at a time when entire opposition was exerting pressure on Left Front government accusing them of involvement in Rose Valley scam has earned severe criticism. Both Trinamool Congress and Congress parties smelled conspiracy of ruling party and alleged that in the name of interrogation through police the CPI(M) attempted to manage the accused for not revealing the hobnobbing of Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and leaders of the party with Rose Valley at this crucial stage.

“The case in which connection Kundu was supposed to bring in Agartala had been lodged by an officer of small savings department in West Agartala police station in 2013 and later to CBI where amount of money was not written. After four years now it revealed that the case was of Rs 98 lakh, which could have been referred to CBI. But to evade CBI investigation in Rose Valley the state government skilfully avoid it. Now when it got exposed and CPI(M) leaders were about to catch up by CBI, they mobilised SIT to manage it,” alleged Congress MLA Ratan Lal Nath. Nath however, stated that even if CBI sent Kundu and others on transit remand to Tripura SIT, CBI must keep a tab on the interrogation and conversation between both the groups. Otherwise, the entire process of investigation will be diluted.

Rose Valley had conned a large number of depositors by misappropriating more than Rs 5,000 crore from Tripura with the support and patronage of Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, his cabinet colleagues and party leaders, he alleged. They openly advocated for Rose Valley and provided all support to do business and when Rose Valley was banned across the country, Tripura government allowed them to do business till last December, he added.

