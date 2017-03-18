Roy Urges Meghalaya Government Not to Make Yoga Compulsory in Schools

Leader of the Opposition Donkupar Roy on Friday stated that Meghalaya government should not force yoga on school students since they are planning to introduce yoga in schools and make it compulsory.

Participating in the general discussion on budget during the Assembly session on Friday, Roy said, “Yoga should be practised only in those schools where it is necessary.”

Questioning the government over the construction of residential schools, he rued that that projects in education sector are being implemented in a very tardy manner. “Within five year, people should get benefit out of any programme of the government.”

“Government often tends to deviate from the norms of the Central government in other sectors but that it does not deviate from norms in education sector,” he claimed, adding, “They had earlier expressed its inability to set up a secondary school in one of the areas due to Central government norms.”

Roy further requested the government to give more funds to road sector and ensure maintenance of existing roads.

According to him, many ongoing road projects in the state are stuck and could not be completed due to revised estimates and added that connectivity should be a priority area for the government.