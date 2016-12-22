Fri, 23 Dec 2016

Rs. 2.3 Crore in New Notes Seized from Businessman in Assam

December 22
21:54 2016
In a major seizure, the Income Tax Department on Thursday recovered at least Rs. 2.3 crore cash in new currency notes from a local businessman. According to officials, I-T investigators raided the house and business entity of Amulya Das, owner of Mahim Enterprises in Nagaon town, this afternoon.

“The counting is not yet over. So far Rs. 2.3 crore have been recovered. All the cash are in new notes of Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 500. The amount may increase further,” an official said. When contacted, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Debaraj Upadhaya confirmed the development.

“The raid is being carried out by the Income Tax Department. We have given them only the background support. They have raided Mahim Enterprise owned by Amulya Das in Boro Bazar area,” he said. Mr Upadhaya said cash worth “several crores” have been seized and they were of “new notes”.

It was learnt that Mr Das was in the business of tobacco and pan masala even though they are banned. I-T officials engaged one person to buy pan masala from that establishment and when he asked for a cash memo, it was refused.

At that moment, I-T officials under the leadership of Raktim Saikia raided the establishment this afternoon.

-PTI

