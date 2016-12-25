Rs 2,000 Crore Earmarked to Develop Roads, Bridges in Assam

The Assam government will give thrust on developing road network in the State, primarily in rural areas. The State Cabinet in a meeting on Saturday earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for construction and renovation of roads and bridges, the amount to be released under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme in the current financial year.

In another decision, the Cabinet has cut the number of ‘dry days’ in the State, though Srimanta Sankardeva’s birthday will be declared as ‘dry day’. From now onwards, wine shops and bars in the State will be allowed to open from 11:30 am in the morning instead of 2 pm, but must close at 10 pm as earlier.

The timing of wine shops has been changed by the government so that more excise revenue can be earned. The Cabinet has also decided that the price of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) available in Assam will be fixed at par with IMFL available in Meghalaya.

On the arrest of Samedur Rahman and Basanta Doley in the ongoing investigations into the cash-for-jobs scam in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), the Cabinet decided to suspend the two members of the Commission. The suspension-related files of Rahman and Doley will soon be sent to Governor Banwarilal Purohit by the State government.

The Cabinet further stated that all departments of the State government have been asked to submit their report cards to the Finance department by March 31 next.

The government holiday list for 2017 has also been approved by the State Cabinet. Notably, Kati Bihu has been declared as full holiday. The Cabinet also decided that ACS officers will be appointed as block development officers from now onwards.

-The Sentinel