Rs 57 Lakh in Fake Currency Seized in Kolkata, Five Held

March 02
21:30 2017
Fake Indian currency with a face value of around Rs 57 lakh in new Rs 2,000 denomination notes was seized and five persons were arrested in Kolkata on Thursday, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

“Five persons were arrested from the Fancy Market area in Kolkata’s Watgunj and fake notes totalling Rs 56.74 lakh seized from them,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vishal Garg told the media. Garg said the five were caught while buying cell phones at Kabitirtha Sarani in Watgunj.

“Accused Manohar Mollah, Syeed Rehan, Seikh Eklakh Ahamed and Seikh Abul Kalam Azad are residents of West Bengal’s Howrah district while Balai Mondal hails from Bankura,” the officer said.

Police will present the accused in court on Friday to seek their custody. The seized notes will be sent to mints in Nasik or in West Bengal’s Salboni to get experts’ opinion, he added.

-IANS

Fake Currency
