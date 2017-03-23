Bajaj to Launch a New Electric Two-Wheeler by 2020

Bajaj Auto is supposed to have begun taking a shot at another electric bike, which is relied upon to be propelled in 2020. It is not yet clear whether this forthcoming electric two – wheeler will be a motorcycle or a scooter.

Bajaj’s electric two wheeler venture is said to be in its underlying stages. Insights about the cost, powertrain setup and travel scope of the vehicle aren’t known yet. Notwithstanding, reports propose that Bajaj may take help of its Austrian accomplice – KTM, for building up the bike. KTM has been offering its E-Ride scope of bikes in Europe since 2012 and in this way has the required understanding and bits of knowledge.

It is likewise being accounted for that Bajaj may acquaint a totally new brand with dispatch its electric bike. On the off chance that the organization discovers accomplishment in the fragment, it is probably going to grow its electric product offering up under this free brand.

In India, the electric bike market is still in its underlying stages. Bajaj’s forthcoming electric two wheeler may blend the portion up and give a push to different makers to begin creating items for this developing business sector.