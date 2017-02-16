Rumours Fly Thick and Fast About Nagaland CM’s Resignation

Reports of T R Zeliang relinquishing the chair of Nagaland Chief Minister on moral grounds following persistent demand of the Naga tribal organisations is spreading like wild fire throughout the state but the Chief Ministers Office and ruling party termed these as baseless.

Media houses are flooded with phones calls every few minute to confirm the rumour that there was a signature campaign appended by 43 legislators asking Zeliang to step down in view of the demand of the Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) Kohima and Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), and explain there had been no confirmation in this regard.

The callers also wanted to verify reports that the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) legislators have convinced their incumbent party President, Dr. Shurhozelie Liezietsu to take over the chair of Chief Minister and bail out the party from the present situation, which was also denied by the ruling party.

Pooh poohing the reports, officials in Chief Minister’s Office said, The signature campaign carried out by the NPF legislators was to affirm the leadership of Zeliang as Chief Minister and Dr Liezietsu as Party President.

Sebastian Zumvu, Media Advisor to Chief Minister T R Zeliang said the entire process of reaffirmation of faith by legislators have been misinterpreted, and asserted there was no such move for change in leadership. Nagaland Minister for Public Works Department (Roads and Bridges), Y Vikheho Swu too denied any such development and asserted there is nothing as such till now.

