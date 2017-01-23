Rupshikha Saikia Borah Receives Best CFO Award from ICAI

Mrs. Rupshikha Saikia Borah, Oil India Limited’s Director (Finance) received the Best CFO, Oil & Gas Sector-2016 award from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at Chennai on 20th January, 2017.

The award recognizes her exemplary excellence and outstanding contribution in the field of financial management. These awards are the most distinguished laurels for finance professionals at the helm of the corporate world as recognition of their contribution to their company’s growth and the nation’s economy.

Mrs. Borah is a C.A., post-graduate (commerce) from Delhi School of Economics and a Fulbright (Hubert Humphrey) Fellow, U.S.A. She has many firsts to her credit in the long list of her professional and academic achievements, including her becoming the first ever lady functional director on the Board of Oil India Limited.

Mrs. Borah possesses over 30 years of rich experience in diverse fields of Financial Management, Audit and Strategic Planning. She is known for her professional acumen and leadership attributes. This award adds to the tally of many accolades which Mrs. Borah has received over the years.