Salman Khan Acquitted in Arms Act Case

January 18
Bollywood actor Salman Khan was acquitted in the 1998 Arms Act case by a Jodhpur court on Wednesday. This was one of the four cases against the actor.

A case under Sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act was filed against Khan for allegedly keeping and using the fire arms with expired licence in the poaching of blackbucks in Kankani near Jodhpur on 1-2 October 1998.

Arguments by both the sides in this case were completed on 9 January, after which magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit reserved the judgement for 18 January directing the actor to be present in the court.

Before this, Khan had appeared in the court on 10 March last year for recording of his statements, wherein he had pleaded innocence and had stated that he had been framed in the case by the forest department.

-PTI

Salman Khan
