Samsung, Jio Launch Project to up LTE Communication Pan-India

In a bid to upgrade the current long-term evolution (LTE) mobile communication services across India, Samsung on Tuesday announced its innovative “I&G (Infill & Growth) Project” for Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd that will help expand both the current network capacity as well as network coverage.

The project will extend Jio services in rural areas by expanding its reach to over 90 per cent of the population and enable seamless indoor and outdoor coverage in dense urban areas.

“We successfully achieved 100 million subscribers in 170 days and are committed to bring game-changing digital experiences to India with superior ecosystems, mobile content, all-IP networks and ongoing process innovations,” Jyotindra Thacker, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm, told IANS here.

“It was possible because we introduced a truly effective LTE service, Pan-India. We are committed to bringing game-changing digital experiences to India with superior ecosystems, mobile content, all-IP networks and ongoing process innovations,” Thacker added.

Samsung previously provided the LTE core, base stations and solutions required for VoLTE services, as well as deployment services for establishing a nationwide network for Jio. The two companies have successfully established the world’s largest greenfield LTE network.

“The massive deployment of over a million cells across India is especially remarkable. We will strive to create new paradigms for LTE-Advanced Pro and 5G by closely cooperating with Jio as a unified workforce,” added Youngky Kim, President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung has also enabled Jio to offer a superior service to its users by providing professional solutions such as Samsung VoLTE, Quality Monitoring and Analysis (VoMA) and Cognitive Traffic Monitoring and Optimiser. The relationship between Jio and Samsung goes back to 2012 when the two companies signed a turn-key agreement covering the entire scope of network, ranging from equipment to establishment and maintenance services.

“As Jio’s end-to-end LTE solutions partner, it is a great pleasure for Samsung to contribute to Jio’s tremendous success,” Kim added. Jio was India’s first operator to introduce free-of-charge High-Definition calls (VoLTE).

