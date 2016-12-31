Sangdupota Circle has Tourism Potential: Nabam Rebia

Arunachal Pradesh Urban Development and Law minister Nabam Rebia on Friday visited Sangdupota circle and said that the circle has potential from the tourism point of view, which needs to be harnessed.

Addressing a public gathering at school ground Beysernyelo, Rebia called upon the people to rededicate themselves to make Sangdupota circle clean and beautiful and to protect the flora and fauna of the area.

Rebia also called upon the people to shun negative attitude towards developmental activities taking place in the area and urged to create development friendly atmosphere.

“In the coming days, whole socio-economic condition of people will change once the NIT and other important projects starts functioning in the areas,” he stated.

He also called upon the youths to study well to become a good citizen and a good human. He also asked the people not to encroach upon the notified area of the circle and instructed the circle officer to expedite construction of market complex as per master plan.

He further inspected the roads and bridges and instructed the concerned authority to expedite the work. Later on, he distributed blankets to Gaon Buras. Head of departments, Panchayat leaders, GBs, youths were present on the occasion.