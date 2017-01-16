Sarita Devi to Make Her Professional Boxing Debut in Imphal

L Sarita Devi, the pugilist from Manipur, will make her professional boxing debut Z Sofia Bedo of Hungary at Khuman Lampak indoor stadium in Imphal on January 29. Apart from the former world champion Sarita’s bout, the Indian Boxing Council (IBC) Fight Night will feature Som Bahadur Pun of India against Manop Siththiem of Thailand, Pinki Jangra of India against Claudia Ferenczi of Slovakia, Vipin Kumar of India against Mubarak Seguya of Uganda and Siddharth Varma of India against Jaganathan.

The Editors’ Guild of Manipur and a local channel are co-sponsoring the event. It will be organised by the IBC and Sporty Solutions, a professional sports organiser. The channel’s editor, Y Rupachandra Singh, along with Sarita’s husband Ch Thoiba Singh and the secretary of the Manipur Amateur Boxing Association (MABA), Khoibi Salam, addressed the scribes on Sunday.

Rupachandra said Manipur has given MC Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, L Devendro and Ng Dingku Singh to the world of boxing and many other athletes to other sports disciplines, who have brought laurels to the country. “We decided to encourage Sarita Devi when she took to pro boxing, to give impetus to growth of boxing in the state,” Rupachandra said. He added that when the lightweight world champion Sarita was allegedly denied her rightful place at the Incheon Asian Games in South Korea and a fine was imposed on her by the International Boxing Association, the Editors’ Guild of Manipur stood by her.

Salam said the Indian Boxing Council and Sporty Solutions have informed them that many more boxers have applied to turn pro. Though he declined to disclose the names, he said, “It is a great move and will have tremendous impact on the boxing scene of Manipur.”

The organisers informed that the ticket sale will start in the next couple of days. The organisers are also planning to sell the tickets online for the benefit of people outside the country. “People from Assam started enquiring about tickets,” an organiser involved in the preparation for tickets said.