Sasikala Elected AIADMK Legislative Party Leader, Set to be Tamil Nadu CM

AIADMK MLAs on Sunday elected General Secretary V.K. Sasikala as their legislature party leader, paving the way for her to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Incumbent Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam proposed her name at the meeting of AIADMK legislators, party leaders said. The decision to elect Sasikala to succeed him was unanimous, they said.

Soon after attending a closed-door meet with Sasikala on Sunday afternoon, Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam resigned from his post to make way for the AIADMK general secretary. According to media reports, Sasikala will take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister anywhere between February 6th and 9th.