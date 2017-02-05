Sun, 05 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Sasikala Elected AIADMK Legislative Party Leader, Set to be Tamil Nadu CM

Sasikala Elected AIADMK Legislative Party Leader, Set to be Tamil Nadu CM
February 05
16:11 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AIADMK MLAs on Sunday elected General Secretary V.K. Sasikala as their legislature party leader, paving the way for her to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Incumbent Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam proposed her name at the meeting of AIADMK legislators, party leaders said. The decision to elect Sasikala to succeed him was unanimous, they said.

Soon after attending a closed-door meet with Sasikala on Sunday afternoon, Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam resigned from his post to make way for the AIADMK general secretary. According to media reports, Sasikala will take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister anywhere between February 6th and 9th.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.