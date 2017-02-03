“Satisfactory Security Scenario” Says Tripura DGP

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) K Nagraj has stated that there has been an improvement in the security scenario of the state, leading to increased operations of ONGC, ONGC Tripura Power Company, GAIL and other oil companies in recent years. This was stated in a meeting attended by top officials of several exploration companies, the Tripura Police and district administration.

Expressing his satisfaction over the security scenario, he further added that ONGC would now be able to access several gas reserves across the state that were thought to be inaccessible due to insurgency until a decade ago. Addressing Tripura to be one of the power surplus states in India, he further stated that massive onshore exploration activities carried out by ONGC in Tripura includes one of the biggest clean development power project at Palatana. He assured that Tripura police and Tripura state rifles are fully prepared for any kind of crisis and disaster, attempting perfection through regular mock drills.

ONGC Chief Security Devesh Chandra Srivastva addressed the meeting expressed the importance of energy security of the nation and thanked the police and district administration for regular support regarding ONGC operations.