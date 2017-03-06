Mon, 06 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

SC Refuses Relief to Absconding Rape-Accused UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati

SC Refuses Relief to Absconding Rape-Accused UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati
March 06
12:40 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the arrest of absconding rape-accused Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati. Prajapati, who has been on the run since February 27 after an FIR was lodged against him had approached the top court for a stay on his arres

The SC asked him to approach the concerned court and clarified that its order was confined to only registration of FIR against the minister.

The state police has to decide whether he is to be arrested or not, the court said.

“The law should take its course if there is a non-bailable warrant against him. Prajapati can approach concerned court for seeking bail if he is arrested,” the apex court said.

The court also observed that its order for registration of FIR against Prajapati is being given political colour which is very unfortunate.

Prajapati, who is contesting as an SP candidate from Amethi constituency, where polls are over, has denied the charges terming it a political conspiracy of BJP and said he did not know the victim.

TOI

Tags
AmethiBJPGayatri PrajapatiSC
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.