SC Refuses Relief to Absconding Rape-Accused UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the arrest of absconding rape-accused Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati. Prajapati, who has been on the run since February 27 after an FIR was lodged against him had approached the top court for a stay on his arres

The SC asked him to approach the concerned court and clarified that its order was confined to only registration of FIR against the minister.

The state police has to decide whether he is to be arrested or not, the court said.

“The law should take its course if there is a non-bailable warrant against him. Prajapati can approach concerned court for seeking bail if he is arrested,” the apex court said.

The court also observed that its order for registration of FIR against Prajapati is being given political colour which is very unfortunate.

Prajapati, who is contesting as an SP candidate from Amethi constituency, where polls are over, has denied the charges terming it a political conspiracy of BJP and said he did not know the victim.

TOI