In a breather for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea for probing alleged payoffs by the Birla-Sahara group when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

The hearing comes following a fresh affidavit by lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan. Mr Bhushan wants a court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team into the alleged bribes paid to politicians, whose names appeared in diaries seized by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax department.