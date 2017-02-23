Thu, 23 Feb 2017

Security Beefed up Ahead of PM Modi’s Rally in Manipur

Security Beefed up Ahead of PM Modi's Rally in Manipur
February 23
17:39 2017
Security has been beefed up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in Imphal to address a public rally in favour of BJP candidates for the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections.

Officials said that the state police has started round the clock search operations to prevent any unwanted activity. A team of Manipur police, led by additional SP S Ibomcha Singh conducted search operations at Langjing Achouba in Imphal West district, where the prime minister is scheduled to address a public rally, they said.

The venue of the rally was shifted from Kangla Fort to Langjing Achouba after Irom Sharmila’s People Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) raised objection, citing the venue as a sacred place for the people of the state.

Other teams of state forces are also conducting search operations in the capital, including frisking of vehicles as part of beefing up the security apparatus, officials added.

-PTI

