Security Guard from Assam Held in Pune Techie Murder

In yet a shameful incident, the security guard who allegedly killed the Pune based Infosys system engineer Rasila Raju hails from Assam. His name is Bhaben Saikia.

According to police, on Sunday techie Rasila Raju objected to him being staring at her and threatened to lodge a complaint.

“Following this Saikia followed her till her work station. An argument cropped up between them there which eventually propelled Saikia to hit on her face and strangulate with a network cable,” added the police, “Everything happened inside the office premise.”

After the incident, Saikia tried to flee from Pune but he was caught in Mumbai by Pune police. On Tuesday Saikia was produced in a Pune court and was remanded to police custody till February 4.