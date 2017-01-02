Mon, 02 Jan 2017

Service Charges in Restaurants not Mandatory

January 02
18:17 2017
The government on Monday said that restaurants billing ‘service charges’ in addition to taxes is optional and the consumer has discretion to pay ‘service charge’ or not.

The Department of Consumer Affairs in a notification asked the states to “advise the Hotels and Restaurants to disseminate information through display at the appropriate place in the hotels and restaurants that the “service charges” are discretionary and voluntary and a consumer dissatisfied with the services can have it waived off”.

The move came in the wake of a number of complaints that hotels and restaurants are following the practice of charging “service charge” in the range of 5-20 per cent, in lieu of tips, which a consumer is forced to pay irrespective of the kind of service provided to him.

Following the complaints the department of Consumer Affairs called for clarification from the Hotel Association of India, which have replied that the service charge is completely discretionary and should a customer be dissatisfied with the dining experience he or she can have it waived off. Therefore, it is deemed to be accepted voluntarily.

The Consumer Protection Act, 1986 provides that a trade practice which, for the purpose of promoting the sale, use or the supply of any goods or for the provision of any service, adopts any unfair method or deceptive practice, is to be treated as an unfair trade practice and that a consumer can make a complaint to the appropriate consumer forum established under the Act against such unfair trade practices.

TNN

