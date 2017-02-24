Settle ‘Kuki Problem’ Before Final Naga Accord: KIM

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) on Thursday reiterated its demand that the Government of India settle the “Kuki problem” before the ongoing Indo-Naga peace process comes through a final solution.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi should present a clear-cut stand on the ‘Kuki problem’ during his scheduled Imphal visit on February 25,” KIM president Thangkhosei Haokip told a press meet at Kuki Inn, Imphal.

Modi is set to address a huge public rally at Langjing Achouba ground in Imphal to campaign for BJP candidates for the two-phase ensuing Manipur assembly polls to be held on March 4 and 8.

“The Nagas had killed Kukis, torched hundreds of their houses and thousands displaced during the ethnic conflict that took place from 1992-95 in Manipur,” KIM president Haokip said. Bringing all culprits to justice in the Naga-Kuki clashes has been a long pending demand of all Kuki civil society organisations. Haokip expressed dismay over the “delay in delivering justice.”

“The plight of Kukis has remained ignored for years leaving the ‘massacre’ clueless till today,” Haokip said. He also asked the Centre whether it would like to let Manipur boil over the issue of the ‘Framework Agreement’. Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) president Paotinthang Lupheng who was present at the press meet said the “Kuki genocide” was committed by the NSCN (IM).

He said, “We’ve been demanding the Government of India that the matter should be settled in a court of law as we (Kukis) all are citizens of India. But the Centre has neglected the issue.” The influential All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) has also demanded that the Centre disclose the contents of ‘Framework Agreement’ signed between the Government of Indi and NSCN (IM) on August 3, 2015, before the visit by PM Modi.

Pressure has been mounted on political parties in poll-bound Manipur by AMSU which has been carrying out a concerted campaign demanding details of the Naga peace accord.

