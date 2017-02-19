Sun, 19 Feb 2017

Sex Tape of Assam BJP MLA Surfaces

Sex Tape of Assam BJP MLA Surfaces
February 19
11:25 2017
A purported sex tape allegedly involving a ruling BJP MLA, who is also a prominent tribal leader, has surfaced in Assam.

The video tape was aired by local news channel on Saturday evening, creating a sensation across the state. The purported video allegedly shows Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Deuri in compromising moments with a woman inside a room.

Deuri is a prominent leader of Tiwa tribe and was earlier the chief executive member of Tiwa Autonomous Council. He had forged a partnership with the BJP for 2016 state polls and successfully contested from Morigaon constituency on BJP ticket.

Talking to a local channel over telephone, Deuri claimed innocence and alleged conspiracy to defame him. He said he will be pursuing legal action against those involved behind the tape. Deuri, in his fifties, is father of seven children from two wives.

-UNI

Ramakanta Deuri
