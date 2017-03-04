Shakira: A Trendsetter

February Edition, Opinion, Partha Prawal

After my constant hammering of Assamese movie makers in blogs and social media, I stopped receiving invitations for premier shows of Assamese movies. I never stopped watching Assamese movies or writing about them and in most occasions I either returned with utter disappointment or with a terrible headache. As an ardent fan of Assamese movies, I can strongly say that in the past few years, a lot of things have changed in the way these movies are made. What have remained unchanged is the loud acting and shrill background music. But then again, if we closely monitor the movies released in 2016 and in the first month of 2017, one can very well make it out that are trying to do away with such stupid and nonsensical practices.

Way Forward

The month of January has been good for the Assamese cine industry with four releases- Zero, Duur, Konworpuror Kunwor and Shakira Ahibo Bokultolor Bihuloi. The fours movies have catered to entirely different styles of movie making and all of them, in patches; have been able to draw audience in large numbers. Of the lot, the highest grosser so far has been Shakira Ahibo Bokultolor Bihuloi (SABB) and the cine goers in large numbers have dubbed this movie as the “change maker”.

Directed by acclaimed theatre artist Himangshu Prasad Das, SABB, since the date of its announcement has been one of the most awaited movies of recent times. Based on a play of the same name and directed by Das himself, SABB is the first Assamese movie to be released with maximum prints across the length and breadth of the state.

There is a common notion that Assamese movies are often disappointing. However, SAAB has been able to break this notion, even though there were a few visible glitches. Most of those who have watched the movie have given rave reviews and has lauded the effort of the entire team.

“Shakira Ahibo Bokultolor Bihuloi can definitely be dubbed as the change that Assamese film industry was looking for the past few years. It is not only well made, but also very entertaining. Acting is natural and the presentation style is much different to what we have witnessed in the last 2-3 years,” wrote one fan on Facebook.

What is loveable about the movie is that it lives up to expectations. The actors are fresh and they did justice to the roles offered. I still remember how disappointed I was last year after watching a number of Assamese movies which I felt would be good and definitely path breaking. Hope was less and I was sure that the Assamese movie industry has now reached that point from where revival is almost impossible, but SABB changed my view.

New Wine and the Old Bottle

Saat Numberor Sondhaanot, released last year, is a masterpiece and one should thank veteran actor-director Abdul Majid for coming out and donning the director’s hat after 23 years. The movie was a treat for the eyes and the limited audience in the hall thoroughly enjoyed the show. The movie was good, acting brilliant, but even then the presence of audience in the hall was thin. Why? I asked myself a number of times.

In the mid 90s, with the release of Jouwoney Amoni Korey, there came a revolution in the Assamese film industry. People thronged the cinema halls in huge numbers and since then till the mid 2000s, the industry witnessed an upsurge in the number of audience. Then suddenly came a slumber and it has continued even now. The reason for this slumber is far too many. Firstly the movie makers, for long, have been catering to poorly made movies and have only been trying to cash in with the “Assamese sentiment”. For long they remained complacent and thought that anything and everything offered in the name of Assamese movie will be accepted. But the complacency boomeranged!

People complained about poor acting- the makers remained silent. They complained of poor script- the makers remained silent. There were complaints about loud music, exaggeration, lack of creativity- the makers still remained silent. Gradually the situation reached a level that the masses (in general) almost boycotted Assamese movies. But, thanks to the efforts of some newcomers, the scenario is slowly changing, or is it really?

It is said that once bitten by a snake, one even fears an earthworm and I feel the Assamese cinema goers are suffering for this fear. In most cases I have seen that a person ignores going to a hall to watch an Assamese movie because of his past experiences, which were sour. And, hence, even if a movie is good the halls mostly remain empty because of these experiences.

Prologue

Much said and less done. There has been a change definitely. A change in the way Assamese movies are made and also a change in its acceptance. Saat Numberor Sondhanot, Doordarshan, Bahnimaan, Gaaney Ki Aaney, Konwaorpuror Konwar, Duur, and Shakira Ahibo Bokultolor Bihuloi are some of the examples of the change that I have been talking about.

It is a positive sign to see that ‘some’ movie makers have changed their course and attitude and are working hard to rectify their faults. It is indeed quite heart-warming to know that teenagers today are taking their parents to hall for watching Assamese movies. Even though it is a small step and there needs to be a larger leap, I feel there has been a beginning and this for sure will elevate the Assamese film industry to an all new height. Till then, let’s enjoy our movies keeping aside the technical details and helping the filmmakers in every possible way we can.

(The author is a freelance journalist based in Guwahati. Views expressed are his own.)