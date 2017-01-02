Mon, 02 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Sharmila To Take On Ibobi in Upcoming Manipur Assembly Polls

Sharmila To Take On Ibobi in Upcoming Manipur Assembly Polls
January 02
17:27 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Irom Sharmila, who fasted for 16 years to demand the repeal of AFSPA, on Monday formally announced she will take on Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh in upcoming assembly polls.

Sharmila ended her fast against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA on August 9 last year.

Okram Ibobi Singh has been the Chief Minister for the last three terms after getting elected from Thoubal constituency.

Sharmila said: “During his 15 years of leadership he has not done anything to repeal AFSPA. Since I realise that no politician shall repeal it, I am planning to contest the election, become the Chief Minister and repeal it.”

The Chief Minister accused her of not speaking the truth.

He said AFSPA was lifted from seven assembly segments in the Imphal Municipal Corporation with a promise to lift from other areas if there was a positive response, he said.

Referring to the general impression that she had given up her campaign against AFSPA, Sharmila said: “It is my unshakable objective to repeal it. I have merely changed tactics.”

IANS

Tags
Irom SharmilaOkram Ibobi Singh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.