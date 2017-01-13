Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP Blast Modi over Khadi Panel Calendar

The ruling ally at the Centre and in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena and the opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party on Friday sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the manner in which his pictures replaced Mahatma Gandhi’s photos in the 2017 calendars and diaries of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

Reacting to the KVIC calendar and diary flaunting Modi in the classic Mahatma Gandhi pose with the charkha, Shiv Sena’s Lok Sabha member from Mumbai South Arvind Sawant said he was “extremely pained” by reading the news. “Nobody would have objected if it was the PM Modi’s photo spinning Khadi on a Charkhaa. What is objectionable is yanking off Mahatma Gandhi’s photos and placing his photos instead. This is painful,” Sawant told media persons.

He remarked that the incident is “an example of what can happen when a person is so very ‘self-centred’ and obsessed”. Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Narayan Rane lashed out at the development and said people have taken it very badly and will not forget it soon.

“Does he (Modi) think that by putting his pictures next to a Charkha will make him a great figure or a ‘Mahatma’? He can never ever equal Gandhiji’s status with such things,” Rane told media persons. He added that after demonetisation, the Modi government has made “life miserable for the masses” and the reality cannot be changed with such gimmicks.

In a sharp reaction, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said this was Modi’s strategy to compare himself with great historical personalities. “Can anybody be compared with Gandhiji or Jyotiba Phule, that’s why they are called ‘Mahatma’… Is there any comparison for Mother Teresa? Because of her greatness she was declared a Saint,” Pawar said in a sharp critique.

NCP’s women’s wing Mumbai President Surekha Pednekar said the people have strongly disapproved of this move to replace the Father of Nation’s photos with Modi’s pictures. “Swadeshi, Charkha and Khadi were Gandhiji’s gift to the nation and an inseparable part of the country’s freedom struggle. After the RSS-inspired BJP government came to power, a conspiracy is underway to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals and philosophy from India,” Pednekar said.

She led a large number of women and youth workers in a silent and peaceful protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Nariman Point on Friday afternoon. Modi has also come under fire from the opposition parties across India and trolled on social media networks after the KVIC’s new calendars and diaries were released here on Tuesday.

The decision to replace Gandhiji’s traditional, iconic images and his teachings from the diaries and calendars snowballed into a major controversy with many even demanding that these publications be withdrawn and printed afresh with the Mahatma’s photos. Calling it a “disgraceful sycophancy”, a prominent Gandhian from Odisha and Chairman of Utkal Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Prahallad Kumar Sinha, termed the KIVC move as “adopting the footprints of Gandhiji’s killer”. A group of agitated KVIC employees on Thursday afternoon staged a silent agitation to protest the move.

Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhis great grandson Tushar Gandhi on Friday expressed outrage over Prime Minister Narendra Modis picture on the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) calendar and diaries and called for disbanding the commission. Reacting to the development, Tushar Gandhi questioned the sincerity of the KVIC and also took a dig at Modi.

“Anybody can become an icon of anything but in order to be appreciated it has to be sincere. It has to be ideological and not just a mere photo prop,” Tushar Gandhi told IANS. “Now matter how much they pretend, they do not believe in Gandhian ideology. So there is no question of sincerity. This is just a desperate attempt to snatch Mahatma’s legacy,” he said.

He blamed the KVIC for turning khadi, a symbol of empowerment, into a “helpless fabric”. “It’s time Bapu bids adieu to KVIC. The commission over the years has well played its role in turning Bapu’s khadi into a helpless fabric. “The khadi, which now they are trying to endorse through Modi, is no more Bapu’s khadi,” he said adding that the KVIC should be disbanded.

Tweeples and Facebook users have reacted angrily at pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on government calendars and diaries showing him in Mahatma Gandhi’s iconic charkha pose, replacing the man who founded the Khadi movement in India in 1920 to boycott foreign goods.

The pictures, showing Modi working at the traditional spinning wheel, striking Gandhi’s classic pose, have appeared on the covers of 2017 calendars and diaries published by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). The issue, which also sparked protests by KVIC employees in Mumbai on Thursday, trended on Twitter as well as on Facebook.

Many in the virtual world were angry even as some of them said it was a non-issue. “Today I take a pledge not to buy Khadi products till such time #Modi apologizes to Nation for replacing Gandhiji photo by his own photo,” wrote Kumar @RamUK_R.

“You can’t replace Mahatma and neither can you remove the picture of Mahatma from our heart, heart of India,” Seema @seemaadhikari wrote.

“He might declare himself the grandfather of the nation in future. PM Modi is on cover photo of calendar and diary weaving khadi on charkha as Gandhiji,” Akbar Askari wrote on Twitter.

Manoj Kumar Yadav @itsmkyadav wrote: “Gandhiji laid the foundation of Khadi culture to curb English textile business in India and Modiji is curbing Gandhi ideology from Khadi.”

Aarti wrote on the microblogging site that it was “unacceptable” to have Modi replacing Gandhi.

“Modi wore a Rs 10-lakh suit with pin stripes of his name. Changes clothes three times, replaced Mahatma Gandhi’s photo who flaunted a Khadi dhoti.”

But Girish Alva [email protected] said the move will only promote Khadi in the country.

“For me picture of a man wearing Khadi fashion will promote Khadi better than Gandhi.”

-IANS