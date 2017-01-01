Sun, 01 Jan 2017

Shoe Thrown at Kejriwal for Blaming Modi

January 01
20:43 2017
A youth hurled a shoe towards Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Rohtak on Sunday but it missed the AAP leader. Kejriwal blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the attack.

The shoe was caught by a security official accompanying Kejriwal who was standing near the dais.

AAP activists immediately caught the shoe-thrower and thrashed him even as Kejriwal repeatedly urged everyone to spare him.

“I have again and again said that Modi is a coward,” the AAP leader thundered amid the commotion. “Today his supporter hurled a shoe at me. Modi doesn’t have the guts to face us straight. He sends his agents.”

The youth was later handed over to police which is questioning him.

Kejriwal, who was criticizing Prime Minister Modi for the demonetisation move and alleged that Modi had taken bribes from corporates earlier, blamed Modi for the attack.

“I said Modiji is a coward. Today some Modi supporters hurled a shoe at me. Modiji, we can also do this but our cultural values don’t permit us to do this,” Kejriwal tweeted.

“I will keep on exposing the truth behind demonetisation scam and the Sahara-Birla bribery despite your CBI raid or shoe attack on me,” Kejriwal added.

IANS

