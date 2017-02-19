Sun, 19 Feb 2017

Short Film ‘Aaba’ Wins International Jury Award in Berlin

Short Film 'Aaba' Wins International Jury Award in Berlin
February 19
2017
Amar Kaushik’s “Aaba”, the sole Indian film in competition at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, won the Special Prize of Generation Kplus International Jury for Best Short Film, an official announcement read.

The festival concluded on Sunday. The 22-minute film, shot entirely against Arunachal Pradesh background, revolves around a girl and her grandfather reaching the terminal stages of lung cancer.

Producer Guneet Monga posted on Facebook on Sunday: “And then, this one makes us specially proud! Congratulations Amar Kaushik on winning the Special Prize for the Best Short Film for ‘Aaba’ in the Generation section at Berlin International Film Festival! Congrats also to Raj Kumar Gupta and Onir for producing this gem. Big big hug everyone.”

Starring Sunku Dani, Randa Dani and Chuniya Dani, the film’s story has been written by Amar’s mother Shashi. The film marks his directorial debut. He had previously worked as an associate director on the 2011 thriller “No One Killed Jessica”.

-IANS

