Shortage of Trained Gastroenterologists: Assam CM

February 05
11:27 2017
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said there is a shortage of trained gastroenterologists in India. Researchers and practitioners of gastroenterology must break new grounds and explore newer horizons while there was a need for more specialised person in this field, he said while addressing the 15th North East Gastro Meet in Guwahati.

Growth of preventive gastroenterology has been long overdue and this would not only help individual patients but also save financial resources, Sonowal said. Gastroenterology is one discipline that can play a big role as large sections of the population suffer from one or the other kind of gastroenterological troubles and a lot of people travel outside the state seeking treatment, he said.

The Chief Minister also urged doctors to help the government in making health care accessible to all sections of the society. He also highlighted the various schemes initiated by the government like Atal Amrit Abhiyan which would reduce the out-of-pocket expenses for availing treatment of diseases for underprivileged sections of the society.

Providing free diagnostic facility and free medicines to patients and starting Mobile Medical Units at tea gardens where lot of people are affected by various diseases are some of the key works of the government in the health sector, the Chief Minister said.

-PTI

