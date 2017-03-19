Sikkim Assembly Passes Budget for 2017-18

The General Budget for the State of Sikkim for the financial year 2017-18 was passed by the House on Saturday, the concluding day of the four-day Budget Session of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. The General Budget to the tune of Rs. 6364.02 Crores was tabled in the House by the Chief Minister, also the Minister-In-Charge for Finance Revenue & Expenditure Department Government of Sikkim, on the 16th of March 2017.

The Appropriation Bill, Bill No. 3 of 2017 for Annual General Budget 2017-18 introduced by the Chief Minister, also the Minister-In-Charge for Finance Revenue & Expenditure Department, was also passed by the House. The Demands for Grants of the following Government departments placed by the respective Minister-In-Charge was also passed by the House:

(i) Buildings & Housing and Transport Department

(ii) Energy & Power and Labour Departments

(iii) Food Security & Agriculture Development, Horticulture & Cash Crops Development, Water Resources & River Development and Animal Husbandry, Livestock, Fisheries & Veterinary Services Departments

(iv) Rural Management & Development, Panchayati Raj and Cooperation Departments

(v) Water Security & Public Health Engineering and Social Justice, Empowerment & Welfare Departments

(vi) Home, Finance, Revenue & Expenditure, Development Planning, Economic Reforms & North Eastern Council Affairs, Land Revenue &

Disaster Management, Administrative Reforms, Training, Public Grievances, Career Options & Employment Skill Development & Chief Minister’s Self-Employment Scheme, Ecclesiastical Affairs and other Departments not specifically allotted to any other Minister.

Responding to points raised by MLA Mr R.N. Chamling, the Chief Minister explained that some of the youth of Sikkim trained under the State Government’s Capacity Building Programme have not continued working in fields where they were placed because of their lack of motivation and work hard. He stated that the service sector thrives on merit, hardwork and only those who utilize it are acknowledged. He called upon the legislators, bureaucrats and the people in general to introspect on this need to motivate the youth to inculcate competitive spirit and value the dignity of labour. He added that the Government has created enough opportunities for the youth in several sectors and it is upto them now to utilize the benefits and opportunities provided.

Replying to another point, the Chief Minister stated that a few officers have been granted re-employment in the Government after their retirement from service and added that it is the prerogative of the Government but if there is a collective decision against it from all concerned, then the Government can do away with the practice.

On the point raised by the MLA on the need to upgrade the services of C & D Grade employees of the State Government, the Chief Minister assured to take immediate action. Later in his valedictory remarks, the Chief Minister thanked the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, all the Ministers, MLAs and the Officers and staff of Assembly Secretariat for the successful conduct of the Budget Session. He also expressed his gratitude to the bureaucrats and all the officers of various departments for their contribution in the development of the State. He also thanked the members of the press and media for consistent coverage of the proceedings of the Assembly Session.

He stated that Sikkim has become a role model and a resource State for its good practices and called for more collective responsibility from all quarters to sustain the image of the State. The Chief Minister also highlighted some of the innovative programmes implemented by the State Government.

Mr. Chamling conveyed the displeasure of the people on the acute delay on the part of the Departments in implementing some of the sanctioned schemes and programmes. He categorically stated that all the Departments should ensure timely completion of sanctioned projects. The Chief Minister also assured that all the ongoing projects will be completed within this year.

At the end he hoped that the benefits of the Budget would reach the people of Sikkim, particularly those at the grassroot level. He stated that all bureaucrats and officials of the State Government should discharge their duties responsibly and work towards implementation of programmes and policies framed in a time bound manner without delays.

Earlier, Mr Pawan Chamling, Hon’ble Chief Minister, also the Minister-In-Charge for Finance, Revenue and Expenditure Department Government of Sikkim, presented the following Reports in the House:

(i) Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on State Finances (Report No. 2 of 2016) for the year ended March, 2016.

(ii) Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Social Economic and Revenue Sectors (Report No. 3 of 2016) for the year ended March, 2016.

(iii) Finance Accounts (Volume 1 & 2) & Appropriation Accounts for 2015-16.

The Chief Minister, also the Minister-In-Charge for Finance, Revenue & Expenditure Department, Government of Sikkim, also presented the following Reports:

(i) Separate Audit Report on the Accounts of Sikkim State Legal Service Authority – Legal Aid Fund for the year ended 31st March, 2014.

(ii) Separate Audit Report on the Accounts of State Trading Corporation of Sikkim for the year ended 31st March 2012, 2013 and 2014.

(iii) Separate Audit Report on the Accounts of State Bank of Sikkim for the year ended 31st March 2012 and 2013.

(iv) Separate Audit Report on the Accounts of Sikkim State Electricity Regulatory Commission for the year ended 31st March 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

(v) Annual Consolidated Audit and Review Report on the Accounts of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Municipal Corporation for the year ended 31st March 2016.

(vi) Annual Technical Inspection Report on Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies for the year ended 31st March 2015.

(vii) The Review of compliance of the Government of Sikkim to the State Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act for the year 2014-15.

(viii) Half Yearly Review Report 2016-17, Review of the Trends in Receipt and Expenditure in relation to Budget 2016-17.

(ix) Medium Terms Fiscal Plan for Sikkim 2017-18 to 2019-20.

Mr B.B. Rai,Chairman, Public Accounts Committee SLA for the financial year 2016-17 presented the following Reports of the Committee:

(i) 108 Report on the Report of Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year ended 31st March 2011.

(ii) 109 Report on Appropriation Accounts 2010-11, Government of Sikkim.

Likewise, Mr Pintso Chopel Lepcha, Hon’ble Chairman, Government Assurances Committee SLA for the financial year 2016-17 presented the following Reports:

(i) 15th Report on the Action Taken of 13th & 14th Reports held from 21st to 24th June 2010 and 23rd to 29th March 2011.

(ii) 16th Report, Fresh Assurances pertaining to the Budget Session held from 25th to 28th July 2012 & 23rd to 28th June 2014.

(iii) 17th Report, Fresh Assurances pertaining to the Budget Session held from 27th to 31st July 2015.

(iv) 18th Report, Fresh Assurances pertaining to the Budget Session held from 17th to 28th March 2016.

Mr K.N. Rai, Hon’ble Speaker SLA presented the Annual Report of the Government Departments and Commissions. The Sixth Session of the Ninth Assembly of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Hon’ble Speaker SLA Mr K.N. Rai. He thanked the Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim Shri Shrinivas Patil for his address on the opening day of the Budget Session. He thanked the Chief Minister, also the Leader of the House, the Ministers, the MLAs, the State Administration, and the officers and staff of Sikkim Legislative Assembly for the smooth conduct of the four-day Session.

The Speaker expressed hope that the Budget passed by the House for the financial year 2017-18 would be utilized earnestly for the welfare of the people of Sikkim.